SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears are loving their home court advantage.

Beth Cunningham’s team has won six straight games at Great Southern Bank Arena going back to last year.

And Wednesday afternoon, the Lady Bears notched another home court win, this time over the Big 12’s Brigham Young Cougars.

The game is part of the Lady Bear Classic with Mo State playing Western Kentucky Thursday.

And the visiting Cougars jumped out to a big lead, this three by Amari Whiting makes it a 12-4 BYU lead.

The Lady Bears chipped away, Louis Volker with the three makes it a three point deficit.

Then at the end of the first half, Angel Scott with another three pointer and the Lady Bears owned a 32-30 halftime lead.

BYU built a five point third quarter lead, but the Lady Bears battled back, Paige Rocca with a three, it’s a two point game.

Then Lacy Stokes with the floater and the Lady Bears were up 46-44.

Fourth quarter Jade Masogayo with this basket makes it 52-46.

The game came down to free throws and fouls in the minute and a half.

One tenth of a second left, and the Cougars miss the front end of a one and one, and the Lady Bears survive the Big 12’s Brigham Young 56-55.

“I mean it’s nerve wracking. I mean we worked so hard to get there and you just want that win so bad so it’s very nerve wracking, but we got the stops we needed to and we did what we needed to to get that win. We know we can’t give up when plan A doesn’t work. Because plan b can get us back to plan A. We have the people who will get down and dirty and get the small plays and big boards and do all the little things on defense to get our offense going,” said Lady Bears guard Angel Scott.