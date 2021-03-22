Lady Bears surge past UC Davis, into second round

SAN ANTONIO, TX – MARCH 22: UC Davis vs Missouri State during the Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament held at St. Mary’s University on March 22, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Mark Sobhani/NCAA Photos)

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. — The Missouri State Lady Bears are moving on.

The Lady Bears beat UC Davis 70-51 on Monday night at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Valley Player of the Year Brice Calip led the team with 18 points to go with eight rebounds. Jasmine Franklin also made her presence felt with a 17 points, 18 rebound game, the latter a Lady Bears’ NCAA Tournament record.

“I definitely feel like we were robbed last year with COVID,” Franklin said. “So, we wanted to come out here and prove a point. It’s a great feeling, but we know that we have unfinished business to do.

We want to get farther than we did two years ago, my freshman year, in the Sweet 16 and really go far.”

Missouri State (22-2) got off to a slow start facing a 5-0 deficit, but was able to bounce back with a 9-0 run to take the lead.

The lead would hold until the third quarter when UC Davis (13-3) opened with a 9-0 run to take the 34-33 lead.

That’s when Missouri State put its foot down.

The Lady Bears didn’t allow a point the final 7:42 seconds of the third quarter while going on a 16-0 run to make the score 49-34.

The lead wouldn’t change hands the rest of the game.

Missouri State out-rebounded the Aggies 53-32 and grabbed 20 offensive rebounds.

The Lady Bears will now turn their attention to 13-seed Wright State, a team that upset Arkansas on Monday afternoon.

That game will be Wednesday at 2:00 pm at the UTSA Convocation Center. ESPNU will broadcast the game.