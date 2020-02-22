Lady Bears surge past Aces

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Lady Bears didn’t play their best game of the season against Evansville, but it was still enough.

Missouri State beat the Aces 76-62 to push the current win streak to eight games.

The Lady Bears (22-3, 12-1) didn’t come out firing, instead only shot 28 percent from the field in the first half.

“You are always happy to get a win and learn lessons from wins instead of losses, but I’m pretty frustrated with how we played,” Lady Bears head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “I thought we were passed this, I thought we were more mature, but I think we disrespected Evansville and just came out thinking we were going to roll through them.”

They improved on that after halftime, shooting 41 percent in the third quarter.

Abby Hipp contributed a career-high 12 rebounds and 11 points for her second double-double in the past five games.

Alexa Willard led all MSU scorers with 14 points, while Brice Calip scored 10.

Evansville (3-22, 0-14) freshman Abby Feit scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Aces in scoring.

Missouri State held a six-point lead at halftime but opened the third quarter with a 10-0 run to push the lead to double digits. Eventually, the Lady Bears were able to push the lead to 20 halfway through the final quarter.

The Lady Bears will complete the three-game homestand against Indiana State on Sunday. It will also be the team’s “Pink Game” for breast cancer awareness.