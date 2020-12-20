Lady Bears suffer first home loss of Mox era

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A perfect 16-0 home record for No. 20 Missouri State Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton over her Lady Bears career got its first blemish Saturday in a 60-52 loss to South Dakota State.

The Lady Bears shot just 27 percent in the opening half, letting an early 7-2 lead slip and never getting back in front.

MSU falls to 4-2 with the defeat and now goes on Winter break, giving the team plenty of time to stew about the loss.

“Two big things: we want to defend our home court,” Coach Mox said. “We don’t ever want to lose at home. We were 15-0 last year and we started with obviously Lincoln, so we’ve been 16-0. We can still finish that strong and not lose anymore at home, but that is one of our goals for the season. So that goal is now not attainable. So that sucks. But also it’s a loss right before break so we have to sit with this. Sometimes that makes it a little bit harder. As a coach, this is going to be on my mind every day until we play UNI and our players are the same way. We know we let this one slip away. Like I tell them all the time: the pain of discipline is far less than the pain of regret – and we have regret right now.”

Next up, the Lady Bears launch conference play as they travel to UNI for back to back games on January 1st and 2nd at 2:00 pm to open Missouri Valley action.