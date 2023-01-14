The Missouri State women’s basketball team had never lost to Valparaiso in 10 all-time meetings, before Saturday’s game, but, all good things must come to an end.

Despite shooting 51 percent from the floor for the contest, going 5-9 from the outside, and sinking 13 of 15 free throws, Beth Cunningham’s squad suffered a shocking defeat, 77-68 to the lowly Beacons.

The stunning upset was just the second loss in Missouri Valley Conference play for the Lady Bears this season.



The two key stats that led to the demise of MSU was their carelessness with the basketball and the number of trips to the free throw line they gave Valparaiso.

The maroon and white turned the ball over 19 times, which resulted in 17 points for the Beacons. At the charity stripe, Valparaiso hit 24 of 29 attempts.

Sydney Wilson’s team-high points just weren’t enough to help her team overcome the Beacon’s advantage. She now sits three points shy of 1,000 for her career. Teammate Aniya Thomas reached that milestone earlier this season.

The Lady Bears will play the second leg of their three-game road trip in Nashville, when they face Belmont on Friday, January 20.