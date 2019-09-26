Lady Bears start practice for the season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Lady Bears hit the practice court for the first time this season this afternoon.

It’s not only the first workout of the season.

In our bear nation report, it’s the first practice for coach Mox.

Missouri state hired Amaka Agugua-Hamilton to replace Kellie Harper when she went back to her alma mater Tennessee.

Coach Mox as she likes to be called, inherited quite a team.

12 players return and four starters from a team that advanced to the sweet 16 last season.

That makes for an interesting situation for the new lady bear boss.

“I’ve definitely been installing my philosophy. And my style of play for sure. But you cater it to what you have. What kind of players do you have? Do you have more athletes? Or do you not,” coach Mox said. “So you have this idea of what you want to do. Then you cater your philosophy and style of play to what you have. Actually, mine went hand in hand. I don’t know if people know how athletic we are. We’re very athletic actually..”