SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears are in the middle of a three game homestand and will welcome Drake to JQH Arena Friday night.

The Lady Bears are in fourth place in the conference standings.

The Drake Bulldogs are in eighth place and having a down year after a coaching change.

On Sunday, it’s first place Northern Iowa coming to the Q.

The Lady Bears are also fighting through adversity and will be trying to sweep the season series against the Bulldogs.

Despite the record, a Lady Bear-Drake game is always a special rivalry.

And one coach Mox wants to win this season.

“Sometimes you have to emphasize that with our players. But nobody’s over looking Drake. I don’t care what they’re record is. That’s a game we get really hyped for. Our players are ready because nobody wants to lose to Drake. They understand, meaning our players, that this is a big weekend. We have two really big games. But every game the rest of the season is a big game because we are set to do something special at the end of this. So we have to stay focused,” said Lady Bear coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.