SPRINGFIELD–With all due respect to the great Alice Cooper, it’s time to shutoff the music, cuz school is officially back in session here in the Ozarks beginning tomorrow. And while some college students will barely be able to show up for the first day of class, the Missouri State women’s soccer team will already have two matches under their belt this season.

The Lady Bears second contest came on one of the hottest days of the year to date! Even with MSU and Oklahoma state moving the match from 1pm to 11am, the temperature still hovered around 100 degrees! Pick this up in the second half, Lady Bears with a tenuous 1-0 lead thanks to Abby Couch's first goal of the season. But MO State wants some breathing room and with the flick of her foot, Gracie English gives her squad just that! Her first goal of the season comes in the 65th minute, makes it 2-0 maroon and white. But the Cowgirls responded, 77th minute, off a corner kick, Logan Heausler right place, right time. Trims the Lady Bears lead back to 1. Just 60 seconds later, it's Heausler back on the attack trying to score the equalizer, but it's just wide of the far post! But sometimes it's better to be lucky than good as Missouri State hangs on to win, 2-1. And ya know what makes this victory extra special? It's the first time the Lady Bears defeated the Cowgirls since they shut them out 4-nil all the way back in 1999.