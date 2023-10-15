SPRINGFIELD–Since the Kansas City Chiefs have a rare sunday off, I figure we shine the spotlight on the Missouri State women’s soccer team. Lady Bears celebrated seven seniors this afternoon in a pivotal conference match.

MSU sitting pretty in a tie for 2nd place in the Valley standings, tangling with the team in the exact same position – Northern Iowa.

Pick this up 2nd half, Panthers with an opportunity in the box, but senior keeper Camille Day makes a diving block! She wasn’t having her special day ruined!

55th minute, senior Gracie English has an opening and it takes a diving effort from the panthers to keep that one out of the net! Great back and forth.

Near the 70th minute, maroon and white got something cooking, Arrue nearly pulls off the leaping volley but alas, we remain scoreless with only 20 minutes left.

76th minute, the breakthrough occurs. Off a Lady Bears corner kick, Hailey Chamblis doesn’t miss from point blank range! The only goal of the match delivers the difference maker! Missouri State takes sole possession of 2nd place in the Valley at 5-0-3.