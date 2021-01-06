Lady Bears series with Loyola postponed

Sports

by: Dan Lindblad

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A second straight Valley conference series will not happed as scheduled for the Lady Bears.

Missouri State announced Wednesday night that the home series against Loyola-Chicago has been postponed because of “positive COVID-19 test results among Missouri State’s Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff”.

The Lady Bears were originally scheduled to play at UNI on January 1-2, but was postponed until January 15-16 because of positive test results within the Lady Bears program.

A Missouri State spokesperson confirmed that the postponements are a result of different positive tests.

Missouri State, ranked 25 in the latest AP poll, hasn’t played a game since a December 19 loss to South Dakota State.

The Lady Bears series against Loyola joins their series against Valparaiso as games without dates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Missouri State Athletics

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets