Lady Bears series with Loyola postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A second straight Valley conference series will not happed as scheduled for the Lady Bears.

Missouri State announced Wednesday night that the home series against Loyola-Chicago has been postponed because of “positive COVID-19 test results among Missouri State’s Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff”.

The Lady Bears were originally scheduled to play at UNI on January 1-2, but was postponed until January 15-16 because of positive test results within the Lady Bears program.

A Missouri State spokesperson confirmed that the postponements are a result of different positive tests.

Missouri State, ranked 25 in the latest AP poll, hasn’t played a game since a December 19 loss to South Dakota State.

The Lady Bears series against Loyola joins their series against Valparaiso as games without dates.