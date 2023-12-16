SPRINGFIELD–Six games into the women’s basketball season, Beth Cunningham’s Lady Bears aren’t exactly where they want to be at 3-3.

On one hand, they’re undefeated at home, which seems to bring more fans to Great Southern Bank Arena. But on the other, they’re winless on the road.

So it was a great thing Mo-State got to host Wichita State at the vault saturday. The same place Paige Rocca accepted her degree just a day earlier.

However, the Shockers stole the spotlight in the first half, Sierra Morrow with the steal and the finish at the other end. Ties it at 6 midway through the opening quarter.

Three minutes later, off a maroon and white turnover, one of 23 on the afternoon, Ornella Niakan basket and the foul. Wichita up 14-11.

Secondnd quarter, more Shockers doing damage. Salese Blow off balanced shot, that counts for an and-1. Wichita State shot a staggering 68 percent in the first half.

But the final seconds of the half belong to theLlady Bears. Indya Green had a game-high 14 rebounds but her putback’s no good. Teammate Jade Masagayo cleans it up. Mo-State hit the locker room trailing just 39-33.

So after a reality check at intermission, Lady Bears came out on a 6-0 run to level the contest. Capped off by Kennedy Taylor’s layup.

Matter of fact, the entire third quarter belonged to MSU. They hit 10 of 15 shots including this triple by Kyrah Daniels to assume a 55-48 edge going into the 4th.

And in the final period, Beth Cunningham’s squad kept their foot on the gas. Lacy Stokes, one of 4 Lady Bears in double figures, led all scorers with 21 points, as Missouri State wins 72-65 to claim their 5th consecutive win at the vault over Wichita State.

“It really wasn’t a lot of adjustment at halftime, it was more of mental adjustment than anything,” said Missouri State Head Coach Beth Cunningham. “We didn’t have some deep dive at halftime into how to guard stuff or x and o part. It was really what we talked about before the game, the last couple days at practice, was no different than what we reiterated at halftime. We just had a sense of urgency to do the things we needed to do because our back was agianst the wall. When we paly with that sense of urgency and toughness and our back is against the wall, we’re a completely different team.”