SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Lady Bears had faced its fair share of obstacles all season long, and it continued on Saturday.

But through it all the fight was always there.

Missouri State, off its win in the First Four on Thursday, lost to 6-seed Ohio State 63-56 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament held in Baton Rouge, La.

“Obviously there was tears from me, from them, from everybody just because we love each other so much,” Lady Bears head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “And this journey that we were on this year was filled with adversity, but we just grew closer as a family. And the skill sets that they learned to persevere through adversity are going to set them up for life, especially our seniors that are moving on.”

Brice Calip, in the final game of her illustrious six-year career, scored 15 points to go with five rebounds and three steals.

Jacy Sheldon led Ohio State with 25 points and had at least five rebounds, assists and steals to go with it.

The Lady Bears finish the season with a 25-8 record.