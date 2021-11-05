Lady Bears score 100, beat Lincoln

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Lady Bears broke the century mark in the first exhibition game of the season on Tuesday.

They repeated that success in the exhibition finale.

Missouri State beat Lincoln 100-44 in the second exhibition game of the season on Friday at JQH Arena.

Jasmine Franklin recorded a 21 point, 11 rebound double-double while shooting a near-perfect 10-11 from the field.

Mariah White did have a perfect shooting night. The Cleveland State transfer went 6-6 from the field on her way to an 18 point showing.

The Lady Bears went on a 21-0 run in the first quarter to blow the game open, and didn’t look back.

Missouri State’s regular season opener will be Tuesday at Little Rock.

