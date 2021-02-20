Lady Bears run away with win, remain perfect in Valley play

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Through fatigue, the Missouri State Lady Bears found a surge of energy in the third quarter. That surge propelled them to victory.

Missouri State beat Bradley 75-62 on Saturday at JQH Arena, extending its win streak to 11 games.

Both teams leveled each other out of the first half, with both scoring 19 points in the first quarter and then 18 in the second for a 37-37 score at halftime.

The Lady Bears (15-2, 11-0) then started the third quarter on a 17-2 run to gain a 15 point lead, which was the largest in the two-game series.

The Lady Bears would increase the lead to 19 points in the fourth quarter before subbing in the bench.

The Lady Bears became the first Valley team to sweep Bradley this season

“I’m not trying to be cocky. I’m just confident in my team and in our ability,” Lady Bears head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “But when you sweep a team, that speaks volumes. To sweep a team that people think are better than us, then the proof is in the pudding.”

Brice Calip scored a game-high 17 points, which is also the 13 straight game she has scored in double-digits.

Sydney Wilson, Abby Hipp and Jasmine Franklin each scored in double figures, with Hipp contributing a 12 point, 10 rebound day.

The Lady Bears outrebounded Bradley 43-18.

Gabi Haack was the bright spot for the Braves (12-10, 8-7) scoring 24 points, which ties her second highest scoring performance this season.

It’s the third time in school history that the Lady Bears have been 11-0 in conference play and the first since 2004.

The Lady Bears will travel to Southern Illinois on Wednesday to finish the series with the Salukis.

Depending on what happens Wednesday, the Lady Bears can clinch a repeat Valley regular season championship at home within its series against Loyola-Chicago.