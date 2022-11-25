LAS VEGAS, Nev–The Missouri State Lady Bears are in Las Vegas for their Thanksgiving tournament.

The Lady Bears playing Texas San Antonio.

Missouri State out to a quick start, inside to Indya Green for the hoop, it’s 13-4 Lady Bears.

End of the first quarter, Capria Brown with the steal and beats the buzzer it’s 19-8 after one.

Second quarter, some perimeter work, Izzy Delarue with the three pointer, it’s 26-11, she led the Lady Bears with 15 points.

Third quarter more Green, off the inbounds and the triple, it’s 45-30 Lady Bears.

And Missouri State goes onto win 74-51, the Lady Bears will play Middle Tennessee Saturday.