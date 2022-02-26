SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An historic senior class played their final home games of their careers on Saturday afternoon.

The Missouri State Lady Bears beat Indiana State 72-65 on senior day at JQH Arena in Springfield.

It’s the Lady Bears seventh win in a row.

The five seniors that were honored all started, including Abby Hipp.

Hipp, who tore her ACL in November, got the opening tip and dribbled the ball for 16 seconds amidst applause from both teams and a standing crowd.

Along with Hipp, the Lady Bears recognized Abi Jackson, Mariah White, Mya Bhinhar and Brice Calip.

“They are such great character kids and just want to win at the end of the day,” Lady Bears head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “They were open to doing that. I just appreciate them, and I am so proud of their growth. I’ve seen so many of them grow and that is really why I coach.”

Sydney Wilson, who is a senior but is returning next season, scored a game-high 18 points for Missouri State (22-5, 13-3).

The winningest Lady Bear in program history, Calip, stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Jackson scored 14 points, which is her 11th double figure scoring game in the past 12 contests.

White has 10 points in her final home game as a one-year member of the Lady Bears.

After the win, the Lady Bears honored the seniors with plaques and speeches.

But there is still work to do.

The Lady Bears remain one game back of Southern Illinois with a road trip to Loyola and Valpo left on each schedule.