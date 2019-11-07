Lady Bears riding high into home opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Friday night marks the home opener for this years new look Missouri State Lady Bears.

While that new look comes at head coach and play style, the roster and results appear largely unchanged through one game.

The Lady Bears will be facing off against Texas A&M Corpus Christi for the home opener Friday night as part of the preseason women’s NIT tournament.

They enter this tournament riding high off a season opening win at No. 23 Minnesota.

It was certainly a great start to the Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton era, but now comes Coach Mox’s debut in front of the home crowd.

She says while the opening win was great, this team has no plans to rest on its laurels.

“I just loved seeing our players enjoy themselves, have fun,” Mox said. “I was proud of them because they haven’t gotten a lot of respect. Coming off the season that they came off of last year, I think they’ve earned some respect. For them to realize that the hard work they’ve put in since the summer is paying off, to me that just filled me up. I don’t want them to be complacent just by winning one game. It was a great game, but it was our first game. We’ve got, I don’t even know, hopefully a lot more. I don’t want to put a number on it because we want to make a run.”

Friday’s tip-off at JQH Arena is set for 7 p.m.