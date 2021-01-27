Lady Bears ride Gartner’s hot hand to win over Salukis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Wednesday’s a double header game day for both the Missouri State mens and womens basketball teams.

The men will be playing game two of their series with Drake, while the Lady Bears hosted Southern Illinois.

Coach Mox’s 25th-ranked Lady Bears were looking to go 5-0 in the Valley against the Salukis.

Southern Illinois has never won at JQH Arena.

0-for-12.

But the Salukis attacked early, Adrianna Katcher with a wide open three, it’s 9-4 Southern Illinois, that’s the biggest deficit the Lady Bears have faced this conference season.

Didn’t last long, Brice Calip with the dribble drive, the hoop and the harm, 11-9 Lady Bears.

Missouri State didn’t look back, Emily Gartner steps inside the three point line and swishes the jumper, it’s 15-12, the senior was just heating up.

Second quarter, Jasmine Franklin with the dish to Abi Jackson with the corner three, and the Lady Bears were up 26-15.

Then Sydney Wilson spotted up in the same spot, another trey, 31-17 Lady Bears.

Missouri State led by 13 at the half.

Third quarter Gartner feeling it, she swishes the three pointer and was fired up 43-27 Lady Bears.

Then fourth quarter, Gartner with another mid-range jumper she finished with a double, double 15 points and 12 rebounds.

And the Lady Bears win 61-44.

Afterwards coach Mox praised her center from Kansas.

“A big part of that was just my teammates telling me to shoot it. Because there were a couple of times in the first half that I hestitated. And they were just Emily shoot the ball. So the next time I got it I said OK and it just happened to go in,” said Gartner.

“Emily’s it’s more mental because she has to play with confidence. And sometimes she gets rattled early and it effects her. She’s been working on that and I think she’s been having a pretty good year. And today was a stepping stone in the right direction. She has to just stay confident. And play like that no matter who we’re playing,” said Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.