Lady Bears return favor to Jackrabbits

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Missouri State Lady Bears weren’t shying away from the only team that has bested them at home in the Coach Mox era.

That team was South Dakota State last December.

This time around it was the Lady Bears doing the damage on the road.

Missouri State beat South Dakota State 55-52 on Monday night at Frost Arena in Brookings, ending the Jackrabbits 15-game home win streak.

With the game still close in the third, Mariah White started to take over.

The grad transfer scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half, including 11 in the third quarter.

The Lady Bears (6-2) also recorded 16 steals in the effort.

Jasmine Franklin (15) and Sydney Wilson (10) were the other Lady Bears in double figures.

This was the sixth game away from JQH arena for the Lady Bears through the first eight games of the season.

Missouri State will now host the next six games on the schedule starting with Mizzou on Friday and wrapping up with the start of conference play after the new year.