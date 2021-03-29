Lady Bears reflect on Sweet 16 season

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. — The Missouri State Lady Bears season came to an end on Sunday with a loss to Stanford in the Sweet 16.

The Lady Bears finished what has proven to be a memorable season with a 23-3 record.

The 1 overall seed Cardinal beat the Lady Bears 89-62 at the Alamodome.

The season wasn’t without its challenges, like every team faced this season. The Lady Bears shut down for 22 days in January because of COVID-19.

Still, holding on to the resilience, Missouri State pushed through to complete a perfect Missouri Valley Conference season and turned the momentum into a pair of wins in the NCAA Tournament.

But above all, Lady Bears head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton says the group learned a lot about themselves.

“I always say, it’s bigger than buckets. It’s not just about the wins and loses, it’s about us preparing these young people to go and be successful adults when they leave us,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “Because I think that we have some great kids, and high character kids, powerful women that are going to impact this world. I’m just happy to see them come into their own, I’m happy to see them continue to be resilient. I just wish our seniors the best and I just wish the kids that are coming back, I wish them the best as well and I know they are going to do great things in that maroon.”