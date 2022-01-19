Lady Bears ready to tip off homestand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will also be at home this week.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s team will host Bradley Thursday night and then Illinois State on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Bears will try to regain momentum after suffering their first Valley loss of the season at Northern Iowa.

That snapped a 21-game Valley winning streak.

The Lady Bears beat Drake last Saturday, and face last place Bradley Thursday.

The braves are 0-5 in the Valley after losing their best player Gabi Haak to a season ending knee injury.

“In order to be a champion you have to be consistant. Consistancy is the biggest thing. And in order to compete no matter who you’re playing. Bradley has become kind of a rivalry I guess you could say as they’ve moved toward the top of the conference the last couple of years. And things like that. We’re ready to go. We have a little extra motivation because of everything that happened in the conference tournament last year. We bowed out and Bradley went ahead and go that championship. So I think we’ll be ready to go,” said Coach Mox.