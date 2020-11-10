Lady Bears ranked in preseason for first time since 2000

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — From disrespected to appreciated.

“Definitely a lot of respect, but at the same time we have that as momentum going into the season,” Lady Bear junior forward Jasmine Franklin said. “We always have a target on our back no matter where we go.”

The Missouri State Lady Bears, already tabbed to repeat as Valley champions, are ranked 24th in today’s A-P preseason poll. The first time that’s happened since 2000.

“I don’t think there will be much of a difference, we are still going to play with a chip on our shoulder and just know that we are getting the rightful recognition that we are getting now,” Lady Bear senior guard Brice Calip said.

They will be tested early and often starting with the Gulf Coast Showcase on Thanksgiving weekend. Missouri State with an NCAA tournament-caliber matchup against 12th ranked Maryland in its second game of the season

“I will say that we are used to it, like we did last year with the WNIT, playing those big schools,” Franklin said. “I don’t see it being a problem, but it will be a challenge all-around. We are always up for it. “

With a healthy number of upperclassmen leading the charge.

“It’s an honor to be a captain on the team, but as far as my role I feel like it’s the same as it always has been,” Lady Bear senior forward Abby Hipp said. “Be that leader that brings in great energy and communication each day”

“I’m excited for this year and to just get back on the court and finish, I guess what we didn’t get to finish last year,” Lady Bear senior guard Elle Ruffridge said. “Just getting better every single day and take advantage of every opportunity is something I have really taken to heart.”

A lot has changed since the Lady Bears cut down the nets at JQH Arena on March 7th. The Lady Bears’ drive and desire, remains at an all-time high.

“Our team is starving right now,” Lady Bear head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “We don’t want to keep talking about that, we kind of closed that chapter. But at the same time we did use that to fuel us early in the preseason and it continues to fuel our fire. We have some unfinished business.”

Missouri State is also expected to release a full non-conference schedule in the near future.