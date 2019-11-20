Lady Bears ranked in non-con for first time since 2004

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After a week of non-stop travel, the Missouri State Lady Bears will spend the weekend at home.

That’s a welcome change from last week where the team went from Idaho, to Oklahoma to Oregon.

Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s team made a deep run in the preseason WNIT, losing Sunday at Oregon State in the championship game.

While it was not the ending they were hoping for, it did earn the 4-1 Lady Bears the number 22 spot in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

It’s the first time Missouri State has been ranked during non-conference play since 2004.

The Lady Bears ended last season as the 24th ranked team in the same poll last season.

Coach Mox says her team is deserving of the ranking, but not satisfied.

“Yeah, I mean it’s amazing actually because this is the first time we’ve been ranked in non-conference since 2004,” Coach Mox said. “That’s a great goal to reach, just to get a little respect from coaches and media. For people to recognize the talent we have on our team and we’re playing together is, you strive for that. But we’re not complacent or satisfied with that.”

“I mean, it’s definitely a great feeling and we’re happy to have the recognition,” Senior Alexa Willard said. “But I think it only makes us want more and keep progressing and keep moving up that number.”

The Lady Bears continue their non conference campaign Friday, November 22nd when they host Santa Clara for a 6:00 pm tip-off at JQH Arena.