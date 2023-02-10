PEORIA, Ill–The Missouri State Lady Bears were looking for their sixth win in a row Friday night at Bradley.

Beth Cunningham’s Lady Bears are in third place in the conference.

And this was close at the end of the third quarter, nice ball movement to Kennedy Taylor for the hoop and the harm, it’s 50-49 Bradley going into the fourth.

How about some defense, Jade Masogayo with the blocked shot, vicious.

Lady Bears guard Aniya Thomas coast to coast and the hoop, two of her 19 points.

Then Mo State on the break to Sydney Wilson, she finished with 14, the Lady Bears with a big fourth quarter run to win their sixth straight 74-64.