MOLINE, Ill–Nothing has been easy for Coach Amaka Agugu-Hamilton’s Missouri State Lady Bears.

So having a test in the opening round of Hoops in the Heartland should be expected.

In our Bear Nation report, the Lady Bears got a battle from Drake.

The Lady Bears trying to win their first tournament title since 2019…

But face a big deficit early, Megan Meyer hits the three and it’s 30-15 Drake…

But the Lady Bears would turn it around in a hurry.

With under 40 seconds in the half Abi Jackson gets the tough two down low, she had 12 it’s 33-25 at halftime..

Now down to one in the third, Jackson again with the runner in the paint and the Lady Bears have the 39-38 lead.

Now up three in the fourth Brice Calip with a dagger triple, 11 point, 10 rebound double double for her.

Sydney Wilson had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Lady Bears survive and advance 63-49.