SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears are in a battle of their own in the Valley womens race.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears are in third place in the league at 9-3.

Just one game behind first place Illinois State.

And the Lady Bears will be at Illinois State Friday night.

Earlier this season, the Redbirds knocked off Missouri State at the Q 52-51.

It’s the only loss that the Lady Bears have suffered at home this season.

There’s revenge, there’s also the race for first.

But coach Mox says the key to winning is to stay composed.

“You have to stay constant right there in the middle. Those are the marks of a championship team. We’ve done a great job of that here in the past. Going back to my first year that was something that we struggled with because we didn’t get hyped for the games that didn’t have a name I guess you could say. But then we learned. And we grew and have some experience and leadership on this team. I’m not going to go in there and say this is a must win game. And go crazy. We know what it is and we just have to prepare like champions,” said coach Mox.