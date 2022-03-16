BATON ROUGE, La. — It’s a destination that’s becoming a good habit for the Lady Bears.

Missouri State is in the NCAA Women’s Tournament for a third straight time.

Wednesday, coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and her Lady Bears stepped onto the floor at the Pete Maravich Center in preparation for tomorrow night’s NCAA Tournament game with Florida State.

Before the shoot around, Mox talked about how proud she is of her team that’s overcome the adversity of losing two of their veteran leaders to season ending knee injuries.

Mox said she’s happy for her seniors, especially Brice Calip.

Calip came back for a sixth season and it pays off with another dance at the tournament.

“She’s just, she’s a lady bear legend at this point,” Mox said. “I mean she’s broken so many records. She’s the will behind our wins. She’s just so tough. Probably the best. Not probably, she is the best defensive guard that I’ve ever coached. It’s phenomenal what she does on that end of the floor. Then offensively she’s really evolved her game. Stretching the defense more, three ball, pull up jumper things like that.”

Missouri State and Florida State will play in the inaugural First Four game on Thursday night.