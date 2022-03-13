SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Lady Bears play a tough nonconference for a reason, and it payed off in a big way on Sunday.

The Lady Bears were picked as an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

Missouri State was selected as a 11th seed in the West region and will play Florida State in a play-in game.

The game will be in Baton Rouge, La.

MSU comes into the tournament with a 24-7 record with a 14-4 record in conference play.

The season has been filled with adversity, no more than the early-season losses to seniors Abby Hipp and Jasmine Franklin each with an ACL injury.

The Lady Bears still managed a second place finish in the MVC regular season and made it to the Hoops in the Heartland semifinals.

It’s the third straight tournament berth for Missouri State (2020 was canceled due to COVID), which is the third longest stretch in the program’s history.

The game will tip on Thursday at 8 pm and will be broadcast on ESPN2.