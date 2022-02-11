SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It wasn’t always pretty, but the Lady Bears did enough to pick up a crucial conference win.

Missouri State beat rival Drake 63-59 on Friday night at JQH Arena in Springfield.

The Lady Bears (17-5, 8-3) turned the ball over 23 times, which is a new program record, but also turned Drake (12-11, 4-8) over 23 times, which ties an MSU program record.

13 of the Drake turnovers were steals from the Lady Bears, which is one shy of tying the school record as well.

Abi Jackson scored a game-high 22 points with a pair of blocks and steals as well.

Mariah White was the only other Lady Bear in double-figures, scoring 12 points, the most since she scored 14 against Toledo in December.

The Lady Bears now play Northern Iowa, which lost to Southern Illinois on Friday, on Sunday afternoon in a game you can watch on KOZL.