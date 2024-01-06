SPRINGFIELD–You know what the difference between a good team and a bad team is? One of them generally has a lot more wins than the other. It’s not rocket science, right.

But what separates a good team from a great team? How about winning close games.

And at 3-0 this season in one-possession contests, Beth Cunningham’s Lady Bears are definitely on track to be a great team.

MSU, hosting Valley foe UIC at the vault in the team’s third conference game.

But it was the Flames who got off to the hot start. Illinois Chicago jumped out to a 7-0 lead after this Keimari Rimmer steal and finish.

Heck, Mo State almost went four full minutes without registering a single point, but once they found the scoreboard the flood gates opened up. The shooter’s roll for India Green made it 15-9. With 2:30 to go in the first.

Missouri State ended the period with a 13-point cushion by making a 22-2 run over the final 6 minutes of the quarter.

However, the Flames quickly erased that gap in the second, by scoring 9 points in 90 seconds to cut the Lady Bear lead to just 4.

Missouri State was fortunate to end the half with a 27-21 advantage, considering they went 2-for-15 from the floor in the second quarter. Talk about ice cold.

And the third quarter wasn’t much better. Maroon and white made just 5-of-16 shots from the field, but this and-1 by Kennedy Taylor with 3:30 to go kept the Lady Bears in front by 4.

Until Kimmer’s layup gave the Flames their first lead since they were ahead 9-8 way back in the first quarter.

So, with less than 3 minutes to play in the 4th, tied at 45, MSU defers to the vet, Paige Rocca! Her only triple of the contest gives the Lady Bears a 3-point edge.

But here’s where your blood pressure starts spiking. Final 10 seconds, Flames down 1, Makiyah Williams somehow gets the shot to fall! UIC takes a 1-point lead with only 3 seconds left!

So after a Lady Bears timeout, what could MSU draw up to respond, how about Jade Masogayo right place, right time! She scores the go-ahead bucket with less than a second on the clock to give her team a 51-50 lead!

However, UIC had one last chance to play spoiler, off the inbound Williams gets a good look, but it doesn’t go down!

Beth Cunningham’s Lady Bears survive another heart-pounding finish to win their 6th game in a row!

It’s much easier and to talk about it knowing that we won,” said MSU Head Coach Beth Cunningham. “But, I think it just continues to reiterate the things we always talk about. This conference is gonna come down to all the littel things. Every single game it comes down to little things. I thought there were a lot of little things that we needed to do better that we’re capable of doing better. That we shouldb’ve done better. Fortunately we were able to still win not doing that, but I think we’re fooling ourselves if we think we can keep that up, too. And I think our kids know that.”