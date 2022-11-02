SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Lady Bears held a soft-opening of sorts for the Beth Cunningham era.

The Lady Bears beat Missouri S&T 58-44 in an exhibition game on Wednesday night at Great Southern Bank Arena.

Isabelle Delarue led the Lady Bears with 13 points with Paige Rocca adding in 12.

Colorado transfer Kennedy Taylor led the newcomers with 10 points to go with eight rebounds.

The Miners led the Lady Bears at the end of the first quarter 12-10, but the Lady Bears took the lead back with a quick 8-0 run to start the second quarter.

Missouri State will open the season on Monday against in-state rival Mizzou at 6 pm in Springfield.