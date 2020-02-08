Lady Bears open second half of Valley play with win

CEDAR FALLS, Ia. — The Road Warriors were up to their ways again on Friday night.

Missouri State Lady Bears beat Northern Iowa 66-55 on Friday, becoming the first team to beat UNI at its home this season.

Depth again proved to be a key for the Lady Bears (19-3,9-1).

10 players scored at least two points, while the trio of Alexa Willard, Brice Calip and Jasmine Franklin each finished with double figures.

The win is the 19th under Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton this season, which is the most for a first-year head coach in program history.

The Lady Bears’ road trip continues on Sunday against rival Drake.