Lady Bears open Mox era with upset victory

Minneapolis, MN. — Missouri State Women’s basketball opened the new season the same way they left the last one: taking down ranked teams.

The Lady Bears topped 23rd ranked Minnesota Tuesday, 77-69 in the first game under Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

MSU took control early, jumping to an 18-4 lead and never trailed the game from start to finish.

The Lady Bears have now won six of their last seven games against ranked opponents.

Brice Calip led the way in this one with a career-high 21 points along with six assists.

Jasmine Franklin added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

As a team, the Lady Bears set a new school record by going 17-17 from the free throw line.

The Lady Bears make their home debut Friday at 7 p.m. when they host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at JQH Arena in the first round of the Preseason WNIT.