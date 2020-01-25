Lady Bears open Indiana trip with a win

TERRE HAUTE, IN. — The Lady Bears got back on track Friday night.

Coming off its first conference loss of the season, Missouri State beat Indiana State 76-55.

The Lady Bears (15-3, 5-1) have not lost back-to-back games since a five-game losing streak in December of last season.

Alexa Willard led the way for Missouri State with 23 points, while Ellie Ruffridge contributed 12 points.

Willard also moved up to 17th on the MSU all-time scoring list during the game as well.

Missouri State broke the game open in the first, taking a quick 22-7 lead. The lead would only grow from there.

The Sycamores’ (2-17, 0-7) struggles continued as they still search for their first conference win of the season.

The Lady Bears will play the second game of the Indiana trip on Sunday against Evansville, another team that has yet to win a conference game.