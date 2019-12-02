Lady Bears open homestand with win over UMKC

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Women’s Basketball team has been dubbed the road warriors, but the Lady Bears still enjoy their time at home.

The lady bears topped the Roos of Kansas City 83-58 on Sunday.

The win improves the lady bears to 7-1 overall this season and a perfect 3-0 at JQH Arena.

The latter continues what has been a goal for the team since the beginning.

“One of our big goals is to be undefeated at home,” Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “We have a couple of home games coming up, a couple of tough ones. We just have to grind it out, you know, same kind of focus that we have had no matter who we are playing. Whether it’s Mizzou or Wichita State, we have the same focus and preparations. I told them before the game that I didn’t think we had played a full 40 minute game at home yet. I thought we played a 30 minute game, so we just have to keep getting better.”

Jasmine Franklin led the Lady Bears with a career high 24 points on a near-perfect 11-12 from the field.

Missouri State continues it’s homestand on Wednesday as Wichita State comes to town for a 6 pm game.