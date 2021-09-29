Lady Bears open fall practice “pursuing excellence”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State women’s basketball got its first official fall practice in the books Wednesday, featuring a lot of returning talent along with some new Lady Bear additions.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s group will be looking for their third straight valley regular season championship.

The Lady Bears’ return four starters from last year’s team that was 16-0 in conference play.

Missouri State will play two exhibitions on November 1st and 5th with the season tipping off November 9th at Little Rock.

MSU has made it to the NCAA Sweet 16 in two of the last three seasons and Coach Mox says the road back to the tournament begins at today’s first practice.

“First day is just great,” Mox said. “You’ve got all that excitement building up all summer. We actually had a summer this year, so that was great. Just getting to this point, we know there’s a countdown to our first game. The kids are excited. You heard them yelling as we walked in. It’s just a great feeling. There’s not a big difference. We have so many same kids that have been here, some of them have been to two sweet sixteens at this point. We just have a high level. Our standard is excellence and that’s what we’re trying to pursue.”