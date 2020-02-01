Lady Bears obliterate Bradley

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State Lady Bears return home for the first time in nearly three weeks.

In our Bear Nation report, the Lady Bears welcome in the other power in the conference.

Missouri State and Bradley meeting for the first time this season, Braves undefeated in conference play.

Though Bradley would leave with a loss as Lady Bears beat Bradley, 90-56, moving them first place into the Missouri Conference Valley.

Brice Calip and Jasmine Franklin led the team with 15 points each.

And again, send a message to the valley that the best team in the conference resides in Springfield.

“For us to come out and make a statement like you guys are not going to come in our house and score on us, it really took the wind out of them early, Lady Bears head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “This is our best game and I’ll say it again, we just have to be humble and hungry. We have to stay where we are and every game attack the way we did tonight.”

The Lady Bears will stay in Springfield and play again Feb. 2 against Illinois State.