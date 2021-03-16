Lady Bears, Mox working on Aggies scout

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears are the fifth seed in the Alamo Region of the NCAA division one womens tournament.

In our Bear Nation report, the NCAA set that bracket Monday night.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears watched the selection show from within their bubble at JQH Arena.

The Lady Bears will travel to San Antonio Wednesday but won’t play until Monday.

Missouri State is 21-2 and will face UC-Davis, the Aggies are 13-and-2.

And won the Big West with a 9-1 record.

Coach Mox says she enjoyed the thrill of selection Monday, but now it’s time to get down to some serious scouting.

“My wheels are already turning. I was like, I have to learn more about this team. Our video coordinator is already downloading all of these games. So we’re always working. Luckily a couple of coaches from our staff know a little bit about them. When Charlie Creme put up there that we may play them. I think like last week or something. People started looking into it. Sometimes he’s on and sometimes he’s off. So I really don’t look into anything until I see our name flash up on that screen. And you know for sure who you’re playing,” said coach Mox.