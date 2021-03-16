Lady Bears, Mox working on Aggies scout

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears are the fifth seed in the Alamo Region of the NCAA division one womens tournament.

In our Bear Nation report, the NCAA set that bracket Monday night.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears watched the selection show from within their bubble at JQH Arena.

The Lady Bears will travel to San Antonio Wednesday but won’t play until Monday.

Missouri State is 21-2 and will face UC-Davis, the Aggies are 13-and-2.

And won the Big West with a 9-1 record.

Coach Mox says she enjoyed the thrill of selection Monday, but now it’s time to get down to some serious scouting.

“My wheels are already turning. I was like, I have to learn more about this team. Our video coordinator is already downloading all of these games. So we’re always working. Luckily a couple of coaches from our staff know a little bit about them. When Charlie Creme put up there that we may play them. I think like last week or something. People started looking into it. Sometimes he’s on and sometimes he’s off. So I really don’t look into anything until I see our name flash up on that screen. And you know for sure who you’re playing,” said coach Mox.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Basket Ball Madness

Basketball Madness Aaron Sachs 300x250

MSU on KOZL

MSU Football

March Madness

Basketball March Madness

NBA Stats

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

Basketball Madness Aaron Sachs 300x250

Ozark Gateway Basketball Madness

Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets

Basektball March Madness