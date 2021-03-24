Lady Bears Mox; D1 coach of the year finalist

SAN ANTONIO, Tex–Missouri State Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is one of ten finalists for the 2021 D-1 coach of the year.

Coach Mox is in her second season at the Lady Bears helm.

In two years with Missouri State, coach Mox is 49-6 and has led her team to back to back Valley regular season championships and a Sweet 16 berth.

This season’s Lady Bears set records with their unbeaten conference record, 16-0, and unbeaten on the road, 11-0.

Missouri State has also been ranked in every coaches poll this season.

The winner will be announced later this month.