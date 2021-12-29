Lady Bears Mox confident going into Valley play

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In our Bear Nation report, the Lady Bears will tip off Valley play Friday afternoon against Loyola.

That game will tip off at 2:00 p.m. at JQH Arena.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton will go into conference play short two seniors Abby Hipp and Jasmine Franklin.

Both are out for the season with ACL tears.

Meanwhile the 9-2 Lady Bears will open against a Loyola team that’s 8-3.

Missouri State has won 19 straight conference games.

“Our team is one that is resilient, one that’s very perseveres through adversity. We really thrive on adversity. I can really say that. And just over the years we’ve proven that time in and time out. I just think that, I feel good. I know that we have a core group that can compete everyday,” said Coach Mox.