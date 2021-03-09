Lady Bears Mox: Being perfect isn’t easy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will leave for Moline, Illinois in the next few days.

And they hope to stay for a long visit.

As opposed to last year when they turned the bus around as soon as they arrvied at the Valley’s post season tournament.

Covid-19 canceled Hoops in the Heartland.

This week, the Lady Bears are again the top seed after a perfect conference campaign.

For the first time in Lady Bear history, Missouri State won every game it played in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“It was difficult. Our team has been through so much adversity. We’ve weathered a lot of storms this year and a lot of people don’t know that or see that because they look at our record. It’s difficult to go undefeated in any conference, let alone the number seven conference in the country. But then to also do it in a year like this with an unprecedented year and a different format where you have to play people back to back. To go undefeated during this time and that kind of setup was something to be really proud of,” said Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

Here’s a look at the Valley womens post season tournament bracket.

The 17th-ranked Missouri State Lady Bears are the top seed and will play winner of Southern Illinois and Indiana State.

That game’s at 11am Friday morning.

Northern Iowa and Bradley are on the same side of the bracket.

Semis on Saturday and the championship game is Sunday afternoon.

Of course the winner gets the automatic bid to the NCAA womens tournament.