Lady Bears move up in coaches poll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Lady Bears continue to play winning basketball and continue to climb the national rankings.

The 18-3 Lady Bears are ranked 19th in this week’s coaches poll, climbing two spots.

The Lady Bears remained number 24 in the Associated Press writers poll.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s troops will be on the road this week with an important trip to Northern Iowa and Drake.

She likes the way her team is playing right now.

“Basketball is going to be an up and down game,” Hamilton said. “A lot of adversity and a lot of mistakes. How do you respond? It’s not going to be perfect. That’s not what we’re seeking to do. We just want to be able to bounce back and respond. Punch back harder. I think we’ve grown and we’re doing that. We’re not all the way there yet. But we’re getting there. And you want to be playing your best basketball basically right now in February. I think we’re pretty close to that. And I’m proud of them buying in, staying focused and sticking to the game plan.”