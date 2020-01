SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State Lady Bears had a bounce-back road trip last week.

Coach Mox’s team beat Indiana State in Terra Haute and at Evansville.

That moved Missouri State to 16-3 and 6-1 in the Valley.

Those two wins also moved the Lady Bears back into the Associated Press top 25 at number 24.

The Lady Bears next game will be against Bradley in Springfield on Jan. 31.