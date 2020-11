FORT MYERS, Fl. — After trailing by sixteen points in the opening half, the No. 24/25 Missouri State Lady Bears (2-0) came back to top No. 11/12 Maryland, 81-72.

The Lady Bears started the 3rd quarter on an 18-2 run to reclaim and keep the lead over the Terrapins.

Senior guard Brice Calip led the way with a career-high 26 points in the victory.

Missouri State wraps up its stay at the Gulf Coast Showcase Sunday when the Lady Bears face Wake Forest at 1:30 pm.