Lady Bears-Mizzou game moved to Monday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton says her 21st-ranked team must be willing to roll with changes.

That happened Thursday when the Lady Bears game with Mizzou was changed.

In our Bear Nation report it’s being moved from Sunday afternoon, December 13th to Monday night, December 14th.

One factor in the move could be the Mizzou womens team.

Coach Robin Pingeton’s Tigers have been in a two week Covid-19 quarantine.

And the extra day may allow all her players to be at full strength.

Coach Mox is just happy to play an in-state rivaly in this unprecedented season.

“Oh they’re going to be ready. They’re going to be ready. That’s what this team lives for. We love the challenges. Any game in state, no matter who we play, just brings another level of competitiveness out of us. In-state rivalries, obviously were getting ready to go play one. We’re going to be ready for that. It’s not going to be an easy game at all. And Mizzou is a better team then they were last year. We have to clean up some things that were exposed even in this game and also in the Wake Forest game,” said Agugua-Hamilton.