PEORIA, Ill-The Missouri State Lady Bears opened up a two game road trip Thursday night in Peoria.

Beth Cunningham’s team played Bradley and will go to Illinois State Sunday.

The Lady Bears have won six straight.

And Mo State was looking for its 15th straight win against the Braves.

Big first quarter for the Lady Bears, Indya Green with the steal, and she goes in for the layup, it’s 16-8 Mo State.

Then the kickout to Paige Rocca who knocks down the corner three, it’s 19-8.

The Lady Bears poured it on in the second quarter, Kyrah Daniels with the three from the wing, it’s 31-21.

Right before the half, Green again, through the defense and the layup, the Kickapoo product led the Lady Bears with 21 points.

As Mo State beats Bradley for a 15th straight time 94-66.