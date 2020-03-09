Lady Bears looking to repeat as tournament champions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State Lady Bears concluded their regular season this weekend and now are bound for the Valley Conference tournament.

In our Bear Nation Report, the Lady Bears are trying to become just the eighth team to repeat as tournament champions.

They will head to Moline, Illinois as the 23rd ranked team in the nation according to today’s, March 9, AP poll.

That’s the same spot in the rankings as last week after wins over Valparaiso and Loyola to close out the regular season.

Now they turn their sights to the Valley tournament and a Friday, March 13, noon quarterfinal game.

The Lady Bears may go against a familiar opponent they played just last game and have a Rambler rematch.

“Yeah, I mean it’s crazy we might play them in a couple of days here but we should know the gameplan and the scout,” head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “We’ve got to tweak a few things. You know, I expect us to go down to Moline and just really play with a chip on our shoulder. I think our energy and competitiveness is going to be a little different.”

Loyola is the eighth seed facing the ninth-seeded Indiana State with the winner drawing top seed Missouri State.

“Yeah, they’re a great team,” junior Abby Hipp said. “And playing a team back to back is going to be hard, assuming that they win which they have a great shot too. Hopefully, we can bring the same energy and effort and have the same outcome on Friday.”