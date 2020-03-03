Lady Bears looking to clinch the regular-season championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -Despite a mixed week on the road, the Missouri State Lady Bears remained ranked in the Top 25 in this week’s Associated Press writers poll.

The Lady Bears toured central Illinois this past week, losing at Illinois State on Thursday night, Feb 27, 78-66.

Then surviving Bradley on Sunday afternoon, March 1, 69-66.

The Lady Bears almost blew a 20 point lead in that game against the Braves.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears are 24-4 overall and 14-2 in the Valley.

Missouri State has two regular-season games left at home and will clinch the regular-season championship with one victory.

Those games are Thursday night, March 5, at 7 p.m. against Valparaiso and Saturday afternoon, March 7, at 2 p.m. against Loyola.

The Lady Bears are ranked 23rd in this week’s writers poll.

They’re currently 17th in the Coaches Poll, a new one comes out tomorrow, March 3.