Lady Bears look to Valley play without Franklin, Hipp

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears are the preseason favorites to win the Missouri Valley Conference for a third straight season.

In our Bear Nation report, that was before the Lady Bears rash of injuries.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s lady bears lost seniors Abby Hipp and Jasmine Franklin to season ending ACL injuries.

Franklin was preseason first team All-Valley.

Coach Mox talked about the loss for the first time Tuesday and says everyone has to step up to fill the void.

The Lady Bears start conference play Friday against Loyola.

“Obviously Jas is a huge loss. And it’s some big shoes to fill. But at the same time it’s not going to be one individual person. It’s going to be by committee. I think everybody is ready for that challenge. Everybody’s in good spirits they needed this little break to refresh and regroup,” said Coach Mox.