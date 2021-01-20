Lady Bears look to get rhythm back during upcoming homestand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will be back at JQH Arena Friday night to start a critical two game series with Drake.

In our Bear Nation report, the Lady Bears are in first place in the Valley at 2-0, the Lady Bulldogs are in a second place tie at 5-1.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s team swept Northern Iowa after enduring a back to back Covid-19 quarantines.

Friday’s game at the Q will be only the third home game of this season, and the first since mid-December.

The Lady Bears are excited to be back on the home hardwood and look forward to getting into a rhythm.

“The way you get more consistent and better is just by playing games. And getting more experience in in-game situations. We started the season with three back to back games and then had a week off. And then we had another game and had a week off. Then we had a month off. So it’s been hard to get into a rhythm especially offensively. But I wanted them to control what we could control. Hopefully the ball goes in the basket but if it doesn’t get every single rebound which we displayed. Also defense, we can control defense. And we can control our attention to detail on that end of the floor,” said Coach Mox.